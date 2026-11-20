The rupee extended its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, gaining 65 paise to close at 92.67 (provisional) against the US dollar. The domestic currency settled above the 93-per-dollar mark for the first time in more than seven months, buoyed by sustained foreign fund inflows and a rally in domestic equities.

Forex analysts attributed the rupee's strength to foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) renewed appetite for Indian equities, supported by a weaker US dollar and fading AI-driven stock rallies in the US and other markets, including Taiwan and South Korea.

Lower crude oil prices also lent support to the domestic currency, they said.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped Rs 84,290 crore into Indian equities over nine trading sessions between November 2 and 13, marking a strong comeback after two consecutive months of net outflows, according to depository data.

Foreign investors had withdrawn Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September.

With the latest inflows, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities have narrowed to around Rs 2.1 lakh crore in 2026, from nearly Rs 3 lakh crore a few weeks ago.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.25 and climbed to an intraday high of 92.65. It crossed the 93-per-dollar mark for the first time since April 10, when it had closed at 92.83 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the Indian currency had settled 9 paise higher at 93.32 against the greenback.

With Friday's gain, the rupee has appreciated by more than 1.6 per cent over five consecutive sessions, rising from its November 13 closing level of 94.19 against the US dollar.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee strengthened sharply, breaching the 93-per-dollar level amid a rally in domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows.

An overnight decline in commodity prices also supported the domestic currency, he said.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on strength in the domestic markets and sustained foreign inflows. Falling crude oil prices and other commodities also supported the rupee as it may ease import bills," Choudhary said.

He added that traders would take cues from revised US consumer sentiment data. The USD-INR spot rate is expected to trade in the range of 92.40-93.00, he said.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six major currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 103.87.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 1.82 per cent at USD 90.31 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the BSE Sensex surged 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71, while the NSE Nifty advanced 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to close at 25,800.60.

Both benchmark indices had ended the previous session with gains of more than 1 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Editorial note: I have retained the figures and dates as supplied while improving the flow, removing repetition and tightening the attribution. One point needs verification before publication: the opening sentence says the rupee gained 65 paise, while the subsequent paragraph refers to a 67-paise gain. The closing level of 92.67 against the previous close of 93.32 implies a 65-paise appreciation. Also, the reference to the rupee settling above the 93 level should read below 93 per dollar, given the closing rate of 92.67.

(With inputs from PTI)