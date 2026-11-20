MUMBAI: The rupee staged a sharp recovery on Friday, closing above the psychologically important 93-per-dollar mark for the first time in more than seven months, buoyed by foreign fund inflows and softer crude prices. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested more than $12 bn in Indian equities so far this month.

The rupee opened at 93.25 at the interbank foreign exchange market and touched an intraday high of 92.65, its strongest level since April 10, when it closed at 92.83. It finally settled at 92.67, up 67 paise. The currency has gained more than 1.6% in five consecutive sessions since November 13, trimming its 2026 losses to around 3% from nearly 8% in May, when it hit a low of 96.98.

Lower crude prices have also supported the rupee. Brent crude, which fell on hopes of easing West Asia tensions, was down 1.82% at $90.31 per barrel. India imports around 88% of i t s o i l requirements. The recovery is also a relief for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has deployed measures including a dollarswap scheme to attract foreigncurrency inflows and curb speculation and dollar outflows. The central bank is estimated to have deployed $75-80 bn through spot dollar sales and rupee-dollar swaps since the measures took effect on June 8.

A treasury official at a Mumbai- based private bank said hedge funds had begun unwinding bearish rupee bets as foreign investors brought in dollars. FPI inflows crossed $12 bn in November, making it the largest-ever monthly inflow.