MUMBAI: The six publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have collectively distributed over Rs 3,234 crore to over 5.25 lakh unit holders during the second quarter, taking their total distribution since inception to over Rs 38,000 crore, Indian REITs Association chairman Shirish Godbole said in a statement Thursday.

In the comparable period last fiscal the payout was Rs 2,331 crore to over 3.3 lakh unitholders by five listed Reits. Therefore a strict comparison is not possible because the current year number is by six of them.

The reporting period saw the sixth player Bagmane Prime Office Reit going public. The six listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office Reit. In Q2FY25, there were only four (Embassy, Mindspace, Brookfield and Nexus Select) and they had paid out Rs 1,383 crore.

Come Q2FY26, one Knowledge Realty Trust was listed and they collectively paid out Rs 2,331 crore. While the Q2 payout is more than Rs 3,234 crore, since inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs 38,000 crore to unit holders