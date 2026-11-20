MUMBAI: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session and bearish trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 211.32 points to 82,797.27 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 80.65 points to 25,439.40.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the winners.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled nearly 5 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell over 4 per cent, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted nearly 2 per cent lower.

The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Thursday.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.19 per cent and S&P 500 fell 2.02 per cent.

"Weakening of the AI trade continues with another 2.25 per cent cut in Nasdaq yesterday, and this is dragging other AI-related markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan down.