BENGALURU: Technology employers in India have moved, within a year, from hiring people who can use generative AI (GenAI) tools to hiring engineers who can build, deploy and govern AI agents in live business systems. Job postings for agentic solutions engineers grew 400% quarter-on-quarter in July– September 2026 (Q2 FY27), Kapil Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Quess IT Solutions, told The New Indian Express.

“We are also seeing newer roles emerge in FY27, including Agentic Solutions Engineers, AI Prompt Engineers, Data Security Engineers and SAP BTP LLM Developers,” Joshi said.

“These roles reflect the growing need for professionals who can integrate AI into enterprise applications, manage AI systems and ensure secure, reliable deployment.”

In August 2025, TeamLease Digital’s annual Digital Skills & Salary Primer listed prompt engineering first among the AI skills employers increasingly sought. Its FY26-27 edition says salary premiums have moved to roles that build AI systems, with AI governance and architecture roles setting the pay ceiling.

“The opportunities will go beyond traditional IT jobs and include electrical and mechanical engineers, cooling specialists, network engineers and AI infrastructure professionals,” Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, told The New Indian Express.

PADMINID HRUVARAJ