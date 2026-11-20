MUMBAI: The hike in securities transaction tax from April 1 this year may have driven more traders to veer away from the futures market and take to options, making the imbalance within the equity derivatives space more acute.

Notional turnover in index futures and stock futures slid 52% and 18%, respectively, in October compared with March this year before the STT hike came into play. Notional options turnover for index options slipped 6% while that for stock options rose 10% for the same period.

The steep dip in futures turnover has pushed up the total share of options to 99.5% at the end of October from 99.36% in March.

The rise in options turnover - which was already at record highs before the hike in transaction tax came into effect - may pose a fresh headache for the regulator given that over nine out of 10 individual traders lose money in the segment. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had introduced six measures in late 2024 to curb the retail frenzy in derivatives, especially index options.

“Higher cost may have played a part in bringing down futures volumes,” said Ashish Nanda, chief digital business officer, Kotak Neo.

While STT for sale of options rose by 50% from 0.10% to 0.15% on the premium amount, STT for futures sales jumped by 150% from 0.02% to 0.05% on the entire notional contract value, making futures significantly more expensive per trade. A large number of intraday and overnight traders who previously traded futures have shifted to options because of the STT hike and lower overall transaction costs, according to experts.