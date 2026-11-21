NEW DELHI: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Saturday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Powerpulse Trading Solutions Ltd (PTSL) has bagged a project to supply up to 2,500 MW of renewable energy to West Bengal discom WBSEDCL for 25 years.

The Letter of Award (LoA) from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (WBSEDCL) is for the supply of 1,750 MW of renewable energy round-the-clock for a period of 25 years.

The LoA provides a 750 MW green shoe option, which, upon exercise, would take the aggregate contracted capacity to 2,500 MW, AESL said in a statement.

The award follows a competitive bidding process.

Power supply is scheduled to begin from July 1, 2028, for 1,750 MW capacity and from April 1, 2029, for 750 MW, once the green shoe option is exercised, it said "Round-the-clock renewable power will be critical to India's energy transition, combining the sustainability of renewables and optimising transmission systems usage.

This significant order win strengthens our commitment to deliver scalable energy solutions, and allows us to partner with WBSEDCL in supporting West Bengal's long-term sustinable power needs.

"PTSL is rapidly emerging as a partner of choice for bulk power consumers, with the ability to structure bespoke and scalable solutions around their specific energy requirements," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL.

The order represents a significant addition to PTSL's expanding portfolio of energy solutions.

While it has tied-up ~ 4.6 GW of solar & wind, and 3.5 GWh of battery energy storage system capacity on the sourcing side, it is steadily stitching the supply side by augmenting long-term supply contracts with bulk consumers like industries, data centres, commercial entities, and discoms.

Part of Adani Group, AESL has a presence in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

AESL is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 30,683 ckm and 1,46,585 MVA transformation capacity.

AESL serves approximately 13 million retail consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.

AESL is also ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India's leading smart metering integrator.