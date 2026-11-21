MUMBAI: Gold and silver fell further on Friday, sliding more than 4% and 6%, respectively, in early trade before recovering some losses. Gold ended 2.8% lower and silver 4% down, with both metals at their lowest levels since August 2025.

Gold futures for December 4 delivery opened 3.94% lower at Rs 1,22,430 per 10 grams on the MCX, while silver fell 5.73% to Rs 1,48,466 per kg. According to India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold 24K gold tumbled for the ninth day to Rs 1.29 lakh/ 10 gm, down by Rs 5,200, and silver sank Rs 4,000/kg to Rs 1.58 lakh/ kg.

Gold has fallen more than 35% from its record high in late January, while silver has corrected nearly 66%. The sell-off has been driven by a stronger dollar, higher bond yields, rising inflation, and fears of tighter US monetary policy. The backlash against AI stocks has also triggered margin calls, forcing investors to sell even safe-haven assets to raise liquidity.

Analysts said market direction will depend on the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, particularly its assessment of inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The dollar’s movement will also be crucial.