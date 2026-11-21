NEW DELHI: India's core industrial output, measured by the Index of Core Industries (ICI), grew 10.9% year-on-year in October 2026, the highest in recent months, driven primarily by coal, electricity, iron ore, and cement production, according to provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

Iron ore production recorded the highest growth at 26.4% in October, followed by coal at 23.1% and electricity at 21.6%. Cement production grew 15.4%, while steel output expanded 7.3%.

Refinery products, which have the second-highest weight in the index, recorded more modest growth of 3.4%, slowing from 8.7% in September. “While both coal and electricity benefited from a favourable base, electricity also saw elevated demand.

The robust growth in cement and steel output in October 2026 indicates that construction activity has remained healthy,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.