The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), during raids on Saturday at Amazon and BigBasket dark stores located on Sinhagad Road in Pune, found "serious violations" of food safety and hygiene norms. Officials said the licences of both warehouses had been suspended.

The action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after officials found expired food products, unhygienic conditions and violations of Schedule IV provisions at both establishments during their inspections, they said.

Dark stores are retail or warehouse-like facilities designed exclusively for fulfilling online orders.

They are neighbourhood micro-fulfilment centres closed to walk-in shoppers that store high-demand items to power ultra-fast online deliveries.

During an inspection at the Amazon dark store operated by Gajanan Inventories, officials found expired laddoos, pedhas and other food products.

They also observed fungus growing on expired products, and dust in food containers.

A ghee container had a broken lid and oil was leaking from the cartons, officials said.

Improper pest control measures and a lack of records related to personnel hygiene and sanitation were also found.

Food and non-food items, including soap and ghee containers, were found stored together, they said.

At the BigBasket dark store operated by Innovative Retail Concept, officials found expired cakes, bread, milk rusk and chutney, and observed other food safety violations.

Food products were found lying on the floor.

The inspection also found a broken floor, an unhygienic cold room, leaking oil packets and improper pest control measures.

Food and non-food items were found stored together, the officials said.

The action was carried out by Food Safety Officer Supriya Jagtap under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Narayan Sarkate and the leadership of Joint Commissioner (Food) Shrikant Karkale.

Karkale said the FDA would take strict action against establishments found compromising consumer health and violating food safety regulations.

He warned food businesses, including hotels, to strictly follow licence conditions, hygiene standards and food storage norms, failing which their licences could be suspended or cancelled.

(With inputs from PTI)