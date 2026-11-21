KOCHI: The Union government has joined the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank in seeking a reconsideration of the Supreme Court’s October 15 judgment that struck down the Rs 8,415-crore writeoff of the lender’s additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds.

AT-1 bonds are a type of perpetual bond that carry higher risk but offer relatively higher returns to investors.

The government’s move follows separate review petitions filed by the RBI and Yes Bank, both of which have challenged the October 15 ruling. In its judgment, the Supreme Court dismissed appeals by Yes Bank, the RBI, and the Union government, upholding a January 2023 order of the Bombay High Court that had set aside the bond write-off.

The Supreme Court ruled that the administrator appointed to oversee Yes Bank’s reconstruction in March 2020 lacked the authority to write down the AT-1 bonds once the final reconstruction scheme came into effect.

The provision permitting such a write-off had been omitted from the final scheme approved by the government. Yes Bank had written off the entire AT-1 bonds in March 2020.