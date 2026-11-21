NEW DELHI: India and Finland are looking to deepen economic cooperation by strengthening ties between their startup ecosystems and promoting greater two-way investment, Finnish Ambassador to India Mikko Kivikoski has said.
"We want to engage more with the Indian startup actors. And of course, at the end of the day, this is all about advancing the economic cooperation between our countries. And here we see the startup sector, startup ecosystems, as an important part of that cooperation," Kivikoski told PTI.
The ambassador was speaking at an unconventional startup event held at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi on Friday, where entrepreneurs stepped into an ice-cold pool to pitch their ideas, drawing on Finland's winter-swimming tradition.
"We have quite a long tradition in Finland for these kinds of events," Kivikoski said.
"This year has been record-high when it comes to interaction and engagement between Finland and India," he said, referring to visits by the Finnish prime minister and president, as well as meetings between the leaders of the two countries.
The ambassador said the two sides agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability during Finnish President Alexander Stubb's state visit to India in March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, in New Delhi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February and in Oslo on the margins of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in May.
Kivikoski also referred to the visits to Finland by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during the summer.
"We see India as a trusted partner when it comes to the Indo-Pacific area," he said.
The ambassador said the India-Finland relationship was increasingly moving beyond conventional trade towards a partnership involving investments and people-to-people exchanges.
"What we are seeing already, and what is happening between the European Union and India and between India and Finland, is that we are now talking about partnership. It's not anymore about me selling something to you and you selling something to me," he said.
"There are more and more Finnish companies coming to the Indian market and more and more Indian companies going to the Finnish market. And of course we hope, and we are confident, that this dynamism will continue in the future," he said.
Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Finland stood at around USD 3.7 billion in 2025-26, marking a growth of about 25 per cent over the previous year, and a 38.5 per cent rise from USD 2.64 billion in 2021-22.
The startup event, Polar Bear Pitching, originated in Oulu, northern Finland, and has expanded internationally, connecting startups with investors and business networks.
Six startups pitched their ideas on Friday at the third India edition of Polar Bear Pitching, with Mumbai-based Yash Goliya of Suryudey Plastic Electronics Pvt Ltd emerging as the winner.
Goliya will now compete alongside founders from other countries at the global event in Finland in February 2027. "I'm gonna make India proud and get the trophy home," Goliya said after his win.
Last year's India edition winner, Anshul Patyal, who represented computing hardware startup Vicharak, secured third place at the global competition in February this year.
The winner of the main Polar Bear Pitching competition in Oulu receives a cash prize of 10,000 euros (around Rs 10.1 lakh).