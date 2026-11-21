NEW DELHI: India and Finland are looking to deepen economic cooperation by strengthening ties between their startup ecosystems and promoting greater two-way investment, Finnish Ambassador to India Mikko Kivikoski has said.

"We want to engage more with the Indian startup actors. And of course, at the end of the day, this is all about advancing the economic cooperation between our countries. And here we see the startup sector, startup ecosystems, as an important part of that cooperation," Kivikoski told PTI.

The ambassador was speaking at an unconventional startup event held at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi on Friday, where entrepreneurs stepped into an ice-cold pool to pitch their ideas, drawing on Finland's winter-swimming tradition.

"We have quite a long tradition in Finland for these kinds of events," Kivikoski said.

"This year has been record-high when it comes to interaction and engagement between Finland and India," he said, referring to visits by the Finnish prime minister and president, as well as meetings between the leaders of the two countries.

The ambassador said the two sides agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability during Finnish President Alexander Stubb's state visit to India in March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, in New Delhi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February and in Oslo on the margins of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in May.

Kivikoski also referred to the visits to Finland by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during the summer.

"We see India as a trusted partner when it comes to the Indo-Pacific area," he said.