MUMBAI: India's Volatility Index (VIX) rose 7.5% to close at 17.3 on Friday, even as the Nifty 50 gained nearly 1.2% to end at around 25,800, pointing to continued investor caution despite the recovery in equities. The volatility gauge has climbed around 42% from 12.14 a year ago as global uncertainties and demand for portfolio protection keep hedging activity elevated. India VIX measures the market’s expectation of volatility over the next 30 days, based on Nifty options prices.

It indicates the expected magnitude of price swings, not their direction. The index touched an intraday low of 8.72 in January before surging to 28.9 on March 30. It then cooled to 11.19 by August 31 before rising again. Sudeep Shah, vice-president and head of technical and derivatives research (equity) at SBI Securities, attributed the March spike to geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the USIran conflict.

As tensions eased, risk perceptions moderated, bringing the index below preconflict levels by August. The latest rise reflects concerns over global equity market corrections, elevated technology and AI valuations, crude oil price volatility, and uncertainty over major central banks’ monetary policy, experts said.

“While investors continue to participate in the equity rally, they are simultaneously buying protection against potential downside risks,” Shah said, pointing to weakness in Asian markets and selling in US technology stocks.

Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking, said the divergence between rising equities and volatility indicated greater caution among investors at higher market levels. At around 17, India VIX implies annualised expected volatility of approximately 17% for the Nifty over the next 30 days, translating into an indicative monthly movement of around 4.9% on either side, Shah said.