MUMBAI: National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the country’s premier bourse, has seen its market capitalisation overtake that of Nasdaq and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) in dollar terms, making it the fifth-largest listed stock exchange in the world.

NSE’s market capitalisation stood at $59.4 bn on Friday, higher than HKEX’s $57.4 bn and Nasdaq’s $57.7 bn. It is now just behind the London Stock Exchange, valued at $60 bn. The top three listed exchanges are CME Group ($109 bn), Intercontinental Exchange ($95 bn), and Deutsche Börse ($63.7 bn).

NSE, however, lags behind in the market value of shares listed on its platform, which stood at $5.49 tn. The comparable figure for Nasdaq is around $43.6 tn, followed by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at $33 tn and the Shanghai Stock Exchange at $9.97 tn.

NSE shares debuted on the BSE at Rs 1,800, against an issue price of Rs 1,785, a premium of around 0.8%. The shares ended at Rs 2,220 on Friday, up 1.5% from the previous close and 24% over the issue price. At Friday’s close, NSE was the 10thlargest Indian company by market value, behind TCS, Bajaj Finance, and L&T.

NSE’s consolidated profit rose to Rs 2,578 crore in the three months ended September 30, from Rs 2,098 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,066 crore from Rs 3,677 crore. However, revenue and profit declined nearly 11% and 17%, respectively, from the June quarter.