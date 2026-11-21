MUMBAI: In a consultation paper released on November 20, Sebi said granular disclosure requirements beyond existing beneficial ownership norms could make Indian capital markets less attractive to foreign investors and put the country at a competitive disadvantage.

FPIs withdrew more than Rs 5.61 lakh crore ($62.24 bn) from Indian equities between October 2024 and October 2026, according to the paper. The trend has reversed this month, with overseas investors pumping in $12.99 bn as of Friday.

Under the ADF, certain FPIs must disclose details of all entities holding an ownership or economic interest in them, or exercising control, tracing the structure up to natural persons without any threshold.

The requirements are triggered if an FPI holds more than 50% of its Indian equity assets under management (AUM) in a single corporate group, or if it, individually or along with its investor group, holds equity AUM of more than Rs 50,000 crore in Indian markets.

Certain FPIs, including broadbased pooled vehicles with widespread investors and government- owned entities, are exempt subject to conditions. Sebi said the framework has increased operational difficulties and compliance costs.