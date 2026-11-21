MUMBAI: Donations by India’s wealthy to causes such as education, healthcare, and arts and culture rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 11,554 crore in FY26, with the Shiv Nadar family retaining the top spot for the fifth consecutive year. The family contributed Rs 2,593 crore, nearly a fifth of the total, with almost half going towards arts, culture, and heritage.

According to the Hurun India philanthropy list, which tracks individual donations of Rs 5 crore or more between April 2025 and March 2026, 219 donors contributed to the total, up from Rs 10,380 crore in FY25. Shiv Nadar, 81, and his family gave an average of Rs 7.1 crore a day.

The Gautam Adani family more than doubled its donations to Rs 877 crore, up Rs 127%, to move up three places to second. Its additional contribution of Rs 491 crore was the largest increase among donors on the list.

The Bajaj family retained third place with donations of Rs 632 crore, up 42%, while the Mukesh Ambani family ranked fourth with Rs 620 crore. The Ranjan Pai family entered the top 10 at ninth place, contributing Rs 219 crore, up 37%.

As much as 98% of its donations came from personal contributions. Rohini Nilekani, 67, wife of Nandan Nilekani, was the most generous woman on the list, with donations of Rs 215 crore. The number of women featured rose to 29 from 24. Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla nearly doubled their donations to Rs 336 crore, while Sudhir Mehta and Samir Mehta increased theirs 77% to Rs 334 crore.