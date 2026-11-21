MUMBAI: Donations by India’s wealthy to causes such as education, healthcare, and arts and culture rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 11,554 crore in FY26, with the Shiv Nadar family retaining the top spot for the fifth consecutive year. The family contributed Rs 2,593 crore, nearly a fifth of the total, with almost half going towards arts, culture, and heritage.
According to the Hurun India philanthropy list, which tracks individual donations of Rs 5 crore or more between April 2025 and March 2026, 219 donors contributed to the total, up from Rs 10,380 crore in FY25. Shiv Nadar, 81, and his family gave an average of Rs 7.1 crore a day.
The Gautam Adani family more than doubled its donations to Rs 877 crore, up Rs 127%, to move up three places to second. Its additional contribution of Rs 491 crore was the largest increase among donors on the list.
The Bajaj family retained third place with donations of Rs 632 crore, up 42%, while the Mukesh Ambani family ranked fourth with Rs 620 crore. The Ranjan Pai family entered the top 10 at ninth place, contributing Rs 219 crore, up 37%.
As much as 98% of its donations came from personal contributions. Rohini Nilekani, 67, wife of Nandan Nilekani, was the most generous woman on the list, with donations of Rs 215 crore. The number of women featured rose to 29 from 24. Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla nearly doubled their donations to Rs 336 crore, while Sudhir Mehta and Samir Mehta increased theirs 77% to Rs 334 crore.
The top 10 donors contributed Rs 6,572 crore, or 57% of the total, 13% more than the top 10 in 2025. Donations by the Infosys family reached Rs 920 crore. Nandan Nilekani, Rohini Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, K Dinesh, Kumari Shibulal, and NR Narayana Murthy, who joined the list this year, together contributed more than Rs 2.5 crore a day.
Education remained the biggest recipient, drawing Rs 4,188 crore, or 36% of total donations. As many as 200 philanthropists contributed to the sector, which was the primary cause for 95 donors. Healthcare received Rs 1,768 crore, up 80%, while arts, culture, and heritage attracted Rs 1,377 crore, including Rs 1,220 crore from the Shiv Nadar family. Launching the report, Naghma Mulla, chief executive of EdelGive Foundation, which has partnered Hurun for 13 years, said the number of donors on the list had risen from 50 in 2014 to 219 in FY26.