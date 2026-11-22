NEW DELHI: Some British Scotch importers have allegedly misused the benefits of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) by manipulating customs classifications to secure lower tariffs, according to officials at the Ministry of Commerce.

The government, however, assured the industry it will look into the matter and try to resolve the dispute at the earliest. “The fact is they (UK importers) had classified the item under a particular HS code and even obtained a court order directing that it be classified under that code, where the applicable customs duty was lower.

They were essentially shopping for the lowest possible duty rate,” said a government official on condition of anonymity. Tariff shopping or HS code misdeclaration refers to the practice of deliberately classifying an imported product under a different Harmonised System (HS) code to gain an unfair advantage, usually by paying lower customs duties or bypassing import restrictions.

HS codes are numerical classifications maintained by the World Customs Organization (WCO) to identify traded goods for customs, tariff, and trade statistics purposes. Bottled Scotch, which is ready for consumption and does not require further processing in India, falls under one HS code, while concentrated whisky imported in bulk falls under a different code, said another official. The latter requires further processing before it can be sold as a finished product. The two categories attract different tariff rates even under the FTA.

INDIA ASSURES ACTION ON ROW

Commerce ministry officials said UK importers manipulated customs classifications to secure lower tariffs, assuring the industry that the government would examine the issue and seek a resolution at the earliest