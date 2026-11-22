NEW DELHI: India is set to install an additional 200 million air conditioners in homes over the next decade, making it the biggest driver of global energy demand growth, the International Energy Agency said in its World Energy Outlook 2026.

The agency said India and Southeast Asia's share of the global stock of air conditioners (ACs) will rise from "less than 10 per cent today to 20 per cent by 2035".

In India and Indonesia, the IEA said, "fewer than one in five households own an AC, despite high cooling needs". By comparison, around 90 per cent of households in Australia, Japan and the United States own at least one AC.

The IEA said "for the first time in energy history", demand for cooling in buildings is overtaking demand for heating.

India's electricity demand is likely to grow 6 per cent a year, over the next decade, under the IEA's Stated Policies Scenario, the fastest of any major region.

Total energy demand is expected to rise 2.5 per cent annually, "triple the global rate".

Globally, space-cooling demand is likely to rise by 1,700 terawatt-hours by 2035, and in that scenario, an increase the agency said is "roughly equivalent to India's total electricity demand today".

The IEA also modelled a heatwave case, in which hotter and longer heatwaves push up AC ownership and use.

Cooling demand growth is 700 TWh, or 40 per cent, higher, "with particularly strong implications for peak demand".

In its Current Policies Scenario, global peak cooling demand is expected to grow by 720 gigawatts by 2035, "more than the entire generation capacity of India today", the report said.

The report said India's seasonal swings in power demand are lower in the Stated Policies Scenario than under current policies, "despite similar levels of electrification".

The reason is faster adoption of more efficient appliances that "moderate variations in electricity demand".

Weather also moves the numbers.

In 2025, an early and strong monsoon depressed India's electricity demand and boosted hydropower output, helping keep its coal demand in check, the IEA said.

India is the world's second-biggest coal consumer.

Beyond cooling, the IEA expects India to add over 12,000 cars a day to its roads and see a 33 per cent rise in built space. Steel and cement production is also likely to surge.

Energy investment in India may rise 85 per cent by 2035 from 2025 levels, making it the fastest-growing major destination for such spending.

India generated around 2,114 TWh of electricity in 2025.

That rises to 3,585 TWh by 2035, with 51 per cent from non-fossil sources, the report said.

Coal remains "a mainstay", and India's CO2 emissions do not peak until around 2040.