MUMBAI: The Hinduja group-promoted Indusind Bank has formally sacked its former chief executive Sumant Kathpalia and has also decided to recover salary and other benefits paid to him from the date of his appointment in March 2020, following the completion of an internal inquiry into accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio that cost it Rs 2,329 crore.

Taking responsibility for the accounting scam in the bank, Kathpalia had resigned on April 29, 2025, accepting moral responsibility for the acts of commission and omission brought to his attention.

He was subsequently suspended from June 18, 2025, pending completion of the proceedings. But the bank while accepting his resignation had said he would continue to be an employee. Along with Kathpalia, deputy chief executive Arun Khurana had also resigned on the same day.

The bank’s chief financial officer Gobind Jain had resigned in January 2025. Both Kathpalia and Khuaran are also under Sebi probe for alleged insider trading. In an exchange filing late Friday, the bank said its board has decided to terminate Kathpalia’s employment with immediate effect and also decided to invoke the malus and clawback provisions following an enquiry.