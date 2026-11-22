MUMBAI: Alternative investment funds (AIFs) and venture capital funds (VCs) must get more actively involved in the ethics and governance aspects of a company rather than just focusing on valuations and seeking a timely exit, Sebi wholetime member KVR Murty said on Friday. Murty said AIFs need not chase valuations, as value gets created when ethics and governance are followed from day one.

“I am a strong believer in the principle that good governance and ethics create value over the long term. AIFs and VCs appear to be more focused on the valuation part of it from day one and looking to make an exit at the appropriate time. Probably they need to do some more introspection on that,” he added.

Murty emphasised that while corporate ownership and management represent distinct roles, they must remain aligned in their accountability to the institution. Murty noted that owners provide capital and bear economic risk, whereas management brings professional expertise and exercises authority.