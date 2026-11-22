MUMBAI: Alternative investment funds (AIFs) and venture capital funds (VCs) must get more actively involved in the ethics and governance aspects of a company rather than just focusing on valuations and seeking a timely exit, Sebi wholetime member KVR Murty said on Friday. Murty said AIFs need not chase valuations, as value gets created when ethics and governance are followed from day one.
“I am a strong believer in the principle that good governance and ethics create value over the long term. AIFs and VCs appear to be more focused on the valuation part of it from day one and looking to make an exit at the appropriate time. Probably they need to do some more introspection on that,” he added.
Murty emphasised that while corporate ownership and management represent distinct roles, they must remain aligned in their accountability to the institution. Murty noted that owners provide capital and bear economic risk, whereas management brings professional expertise and exercises authority.
Referring to the 1999 Kumar Mangalam Birla Committee, he reiterated that shareholders, the board and management are the three constituents of corporate governance, with the board serving as the vital bridge between ownership and management.
Murty stated the true test of fairness lies not in how a company treats controlling shareholders or institutions that can influence decisions, but in how it protects the equitable interests of retail investors and stakeholders who cannot.
He said disclosures must go beyond merely satisfying a technical format and that investors deserve timely answers to three questions: what has the company done, why has it done so, and what could it mean for the business?