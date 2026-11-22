NEW DELHI: Strict domestic value addition (DVA) requirements under some of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have slowed the manufacturing expansion they were intended to accelerate, according to an impact assessment released by NITI Aayog.
The report, prepared with IIM Ahmedabad as its knowledge partner, finds that localisation thresholds under the advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery, IT hardware and automobile schemes were set higher than what India’s domestic supplier base could support.
Schemes that adopted a graded incentive structure linked to local content, or allowed localisation to evolve alongside production scale, have performed better. Battery scheme struggles Under the Rs 18,100-crore ACC battery PLI scheme, beneficiaries are required to achieve a minimum DVA of 25% by the end of the second year and 60% by the end of the fifth year.
However, the report says these requirements appear misaligned with India’s current industrial base, leading to delays in capacity creation. Against a target of 50 GWh, only 1.4 GWh of capacity has been created so far. There is no commercial production yet, and no incentive has been disbursed.
The domestic ecosystem for key inputs such as cathodes, anodes and minerals, including lithium and cobalt, remains underdeveloped, making localisation difficult, the report notes. It identifies stringent DVA norms, tight timelines and a short gestation period as key reasons why the scheme has not performed as per expectation. “Yes, high local content requirement is a real challenge.
That is why they had to reduce the local content percentage from its earlier requirement,” says an official from an industry body. The ACC battery manufacturers are now asking for a dedicated PLI Scheme for ACC Components under the Ministry of Heavy Industries. IT hardware & auto PLIs The first PLI scheme for IT hardware did not achieve the intended outcomes, partly because of insufficient incentives, which ranged from 1% to 4%, averaging around 2%, and stringent domestic value addition targets.
The report argues that localisation rules were imposed when the domestic ecosystem for bare printed circuit boards (PCBs), memory modules and display panels was still at a nascent stage. In 2023, the government replaced it with IT Hardware 2.0, with an outlay of Rs 17,000 crore covering laptops, tablets, allin- one PCs, servers and ultrasmall form factor devices. The revised scheme offers an average incentive of around 5%, along with additional incentives linked to the localisation of selected components.
As of March 2026, IT Hardware 2.0 had attracted cumulative investments of Rs 908 crore, generated production worth Rs 21,853 crore and created 4,859 jobs. Meanwhile, the Rs 25,938-crore automobile and auto components scheme requires companies to achieve 50% DVA to qualify for incentives. Vehicle and component manufacturers must calculate domestic value addition across their supply chains and submit the details to testing agencies.
GROUND REALITIES
ACC battery PLI created just 1.4 GWh capacity against 50 GWh target
Domestic supply chain for key inputs such as cathodes and anodes remains underdeveloped
The first IT hardware PLI scheme failed to meet targets due to low incentives and strict localisation norms