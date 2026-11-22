NEW DELHI: Strict domestic value addition (DVA) requirements under some of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have slowed the manufacturing expansion they were intended to accelerate, according to an impact assessment released by NITI Aayog.

The report, prepared with IIM Ahmedabad as its knowledge partner, finds that localisation thresholds under the advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery, IT hardware and automobile schemes were set higher than what India’s domestic supplier base could support.

Schemes that adopted a graded incentive structure linked to local content, or allowed localisation to evolve alongside production scale, have performed better. Battery scheme struggles Under the Rs 18,100-crore ACC battery PLI scheme, beneficiaries are required to achieve a minimum DVA of 25% by the end of the second year and 60% by the end of the fifth year.

However, the report says these requirements appear misaligned with India’s current industrial base, leading to delays in capacity creation. Against a target of 50 GWh, only 1.4 GWh of capacity has been created so far. There is no commercial production yet, and no incentive has been disbursed.

The domestic ecosystem for key inputs such as cathodes, anodes and minerals, including lithium and cobalt, remains underdeveloped, making localisation difficult, the report notes. It identifies stringent DVA norms, tight timelines and a short gestation period as key reasons why the scheme has not performed as per expectation. “Yes, high local content requirement is a real challenge.