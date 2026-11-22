CHENNAI: Months after Chennai-based logistics company TVS Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) joined hands with global players ALA MENA and Sankyu, the company expects to generate revenue from the joint ventures in FY28.

“The ALA joint venture is operational now. We have got the warehouse certification. We are in the process of doing tripartite agreements with ALA’s existing customers,” Vikas Chadha, managing director at TVS SCS, said during the analyst call. He expects the business to commence operations in the fourth quarter.

“At this moment, in these numbers, there is no revenue associated with the ALA JV. But I do expect some revenue to commence in the last quarter.” The joint ventures with ALA and Sankyu will have a positive impact in FY28.

“Sankyu will also be a strategic investor in the company. These two will be big growth levers for us going forward. We are laying the fundamental foundations for businesses that in 3-5 years will be fairly large and fairly accretive to what we do today, which will also continue,” Chadha added.

The company also witnessed broad-based growth across segments and regions. “Integrated Supply Chain Services (ISCS) revenue grew by 25% year-on-year, and ISCS EBITDA margin improved by 50 basis points to 9.2% over Q2 FY26, underpinning strong topline momentum and disciplined operational rigour...,” he said.