Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a brutal sell-off of artificial intelligence stocks pulled the S&P 500 down 3.7% on Friday.

The Kospi in South Korea fell 5.8% to 4,586.80. Shares in Samsung Electronics Corp. lost 5.5%, while SK Hynix fell 4.9%.

Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.8% to 22,015.86, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 1.4% to 3,484.53.

Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.6%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 8,589.10.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 1.9% early Monday, while the futures contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6%.

After Friday’s decline, the S&P 500 is now in what professional investors call a “correction,” having fallen more than 10% from its Oct. 6 all-time high. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily influenced by tech stocks, slumped 5.3%, pulling it into negative territory for the year. The Dow fell 1.9%.

The last time the S&P 500 had a correction was in March 2025, as the Trump administration’s trade war rattled markets.

Chip stocks like Nvidia, Micron Technology, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices bore the brunt of the selling, but other companies connected to the AI buildout tanked as well, including the optical products company Corning and the energy provider Bloom Energy. The AI lab Anthropic, coming off a successful IPO Thursday, tumbled 8.5%.

The AI trade has been losing steam partly over worries that AI stocks’ big market values and heavy spending are unjustified.