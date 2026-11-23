MUMBAI: The EPFO’s new systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) allows retiring provident fund subscribers to withdraw up to 75% of their corpus in monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly instalments instead of taking the entire amount as a lump sum. The remaining balance stays invested in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and continues to earn interest, offering retirees regular cash flow while keeping part of their savings intact.

However, whether SWP withdrawals will enjoy the same tax benefits as regular EPF withdrawals remains unclear. Under existing rules, EPF withdrawals are tax-free for employees who have completed five years of continuous service.

The biggest benefit of SWP, according to analysts, is the prospect of a predictable post-retirement income while the retained corpus continues to earn interest. The EPF interest rate for the current financial year is 8.25%.

How does SWP work?

Under the plan, retiring members can choose to withdraw their PF savings at regular monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly intervals. Unlike the existing system, which requires a lump-sum withdrawal, SWP allows members to retain part of their corpus in EPF and earn interest on it.

The plan also protects family interests. If a subscriber dies during the payout period, nominees or eligible dependents can withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.

SWP does not replace the monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Eligible subscribers receive an EPS pension after completing at least 10 years of eligible service. SWP, in contrast, allows periodic withdrawals from accumulated EPF savings to supplement retirement income.