MUMBAI: The EPFO’s new systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) allows retiring provident fund subscribers to withdraw up to 75% of their corpus in monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly instalments instead of taking the entire amount as a lump sum. The remaining balance stays invested in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and continues to earn interest, offering retirees regular cash flow while keeping part of their savings intact.
However, whether SWP withdrawals will enjoy the same tax benefits as regular EPF withdrawals remains unclear. Under existing rules, EPF withdrawals are tax-free for employees who have completed five years of continuous service.
The biggest benefit of SWP, according to analysts, is the prospect of a predictable post-retirement income while the retained corpus continues to earn interest. The EPF interest rate for the current financial year is 8.25%.
How does SWP work?
Under the plan, retiring members can choose to withdraw their PF savings at regular monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly intervals. Unlike the existing system, which requires a lump-sum withdrawal, SWP allows members to retain part of their corpus in EPF and earn interest on it.
The plan also protects family interests. If a subscriber dies during the payout period, nominees or eligible dependents can withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.
SWP does not replace the monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Eligible subscribers receive an EPS pension after completing at least 10 years of eligible service. SWP, in contrast, allows periodic withdrawals from accumulated EPF savings to supplement retirement income.
Who can benefit?
Of the more than 36.2 crore registered PF subscribers as of March 2026, around eight crore were contributing members. Only about 6.32 lakh subscribers aged above 55 with PF balances exceeding `5 lakh can avail of SWP.
Other changes include reducing the minimum waiting period for final withdrawal after unemployment from 12 months to two months, lowering the minimum balance requirement to 10% from 25%, and raising partial withdrawal eligibility to 90%. These changes could help members without a substantial pension or another dependable source of post-retirement income.
Tax treatment unclear
The government is yet to clarify whether SWP withdrawals will be taxed. Experts argue that the existing tax exemption should extend to the plan.
Puneet Gupta, partner at EY India, said the timing or amount of withdrawal should ideally not change the tax treatment of the accumulated corpus.