MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their buying streak to 13 consecutive sessions in November, with net purchases touching Rs 1.22 lakh crore — a record for any month — as the reverse AI trade, easing crude oil prices and a stronger rupee boosted sentiment.

The buying comes as a relief, with FPIs having offloaded shares in seven of the 11 months this year. March alone saw outflows worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore. November’s purchases have helped pare the year’s total net selling to Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

India has attracted the largest share of foreign inflows among emerging markets since mid-October, even as overseas investors pulled out $11 billion from South Korea and $35 billion from Taiwan, two key beneficiaries of the AI trade.

There may be room for further inflows into India, given that foreign ownership is at a 14-year low and valuations have declined from peak levels to near their 10-year averages.

Moreover, Indian equities have underperformed the emerging markets region for two consecutive years, raising the possibility of a mean reversion as the domestic economy strengthens and global investors look to diversify.