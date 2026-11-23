MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their buying streak to 13 consecutive sessions in November, with net purchases touching Rs 1.22 lakh crore — a record for any month — as the reverse AI trade, easing crude oil prices and a stronger rupee boosted sentiment.
The buying comes as a relief, with FPIs having offloaded shares in seven of the 11 months this year. March alone saw outflows worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore. November’s purchases have helped pare the year’s total net selling to Rs 1.72 lakh crore.
India has attracted the largest share of foreign inflows among emerging markets since mid-October, even as overseas investors pulled out $11 billion from South Korea and $35 billion from Taiwan, two key beneficiaries of the AI trade.
There may be room for further inflows into India, given that foreign ownership is at a 14-year low and valuations have declined from peak levels to near their 10-year averages.
Moreover, Indian equities have underperformed the emerging markets region for two consecutive years, raising the possibility of a mean reversion as the domestic economy strengthens and global investors look to diversify.
“While the under-positioning has started to bottom out in recent months, funds globally remain extensively under-exposed to India, suggesting ample room for reversal,” Goldman Sachs said in a recent note. The brokerage has raised India to overweight, citing its appeal as an AI diversifier, and expects the Nifty to reach 28,500 by end-2027, driven by 15% earnings growth.
AI-related stocks account for 16% of the weight in India’s local MSCI indices, compared with 83% in Taiwan, 74% in South Korea and 50% in China. Brent crude was trading at $92.50 per barrel, down around 15% this month, while the rupee had appreciated 2.3% to 92.68 against the dollar.
FPIs added short positions in index futures during the week even as they bought heavily in the cash market. Their net short position rose to around 70,450 contracts from 55,900 a week earlier, suggesting some degree of hedging, according to Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice-president of research at Bajaj Broking.