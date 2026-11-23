NEW DELHI: Workers covered by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will no longer have to file claims for sickness and maternity benefits, with payments to be transferred directly to their bank accounts under new regulations notified on Saturday. Employers who pay contributions late will face a flat penalty of 1% a month. These can be reduced or waived only under a resolution plan approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Sickness and maternity benefits will be paid through direct benefit transfer (DBT) without an application from the worker, provided three conditions are met: the medical certificate is issued through ESIC’s own IT system; the employer has filed the new monthly Form 8B return on the employers’ portal; and the worker has an Aadhaar-enabled bank account linked to their insurance number.

The same approach applies to workplace injuries. Once ESIC recognises an injury as employment-related, the employer’s accident report will serve as the claim for temporary disablement, permanent disablement, and dependants’ benefits. Families will not need to file separate claims.

ESIC is a social security scheme that provides medical care and financial support to eligible employees and their families in cases of sickness, maternity, and disability due to employment injuries. It covers individuals working in factories and establishments employing 10 or more persons.

The new regulations also protect workers against lapses or delays by employers. Payments will not be withheld if an employer fails to file the return, the regulations state. In such cases, ESIC must seek verification from the employer directly. Workers can still file manual claims, and payment through other means is permitted if a bank transfer fails.