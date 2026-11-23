In the case of fixed deposits, PPF, etc, nobody asks, “How much returns will I get?” That question is restricted to mutual funds — equity, BAF, equity savings, gold, etc. We know that it is IMPOSSIBLE to predict two-year returns, forget predicting 20-year returns!
Whenever I do an article on returns and say 18%, or discuss what returns an investor can get, somebody will remark, “This is too high.” Of course, a few will say 18% is not possible, only 12% is possible, or something to that effect.
We put a number because EXCEL cannot work with “I do not know” as an input. We assume that a Rs 5,000 per month SIP over 20 years at 12% will mean there will be Rs 55L in that fund. That is all. It is just proof that COMPOUNDING WORKS. Math needs an assumption, so we use that as an indicative number.
It does not mean that you will get 12% or 18% in that fund. You may get 12% or 23% return. It is just an assumption. In real life, you will be watching it on a day-to-day basis. The important thing to learn is that you need to create funds that will remain untouched over really long periods of time. In real life, you can and perhaps will measure the returns regularly, so you do not need to play a guessing game today, at the beginning of your long journey.
When a client asks an adviser, “What return will I get?”, the best thing is to ask the client to read this article. If you are an investor, save this article and read it again and again. Whenever you feel like asking this question, “kitna milega” — India’s favourite question!
None of us know how much return we will get over four weeks, four years, or four decades. We just have no idea.
However, you start a journey assuming that you need Rs 55 lakh in 20 years’ time. So you have to do a Rs 5,000 SIP for 20 years. If the return falls over two-three years, THE ONLY THING YOU CAN DO is increase the SIP amount that you are investing. If your adviser talks as though he controls everything, remember that HE CONTROLS NOTHING.
Your eye should be on the target amount, that is all. So if you think that the ‘r’ (return) you are getting is not enough, try increasing the amount by a small amount. For you, reaching the figure of Rs 55L is more important than a theoretical discussion of ‘r’. Nobody knows what the “return” or “r” in the compounding formula will be — Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman, or even Warren Buffett does not know how much return you will get over the next few weeks, months, years, or decades. We are all guessing.
Every year, we will get a number. Say we get 8% return in the first year instead of 12%; we may not do anything. However, if we get 8% return for the first five years, we will take corrective action.
We may increase the SIP amount to Rs 6,000 or whatever we can. Or, in a worst-case scenario, we may push the goal back by a year or two.
We assume some numbers so that we can use Excel. We will monitor it continuously so that we can take corrective action if needed.
The author is a Chartered accountant and CEO of subramoney.com