In the case of fixed deposits, PPF, etc, nobody asks, “How much returns will I get?” That question is restricted to mutual funds — equity, BAF, equity savings, gold, etc. We know that it is IMPOSSIBLE to predict two-year returns, forget predicting 20-year returns!

Whenever I do an article on returns and say 18%, or discuss what returns an investor can get, somebody will remark, “This is too high.” Of course, a few will say 18% is not possible, only 12% is possible, or something to that effect.

We put a number because EXCEL cannot work with “I do not know” as an input. We assume that a Rs 5,000 per month SIP over 20 years at 12% will mean there will be Rs 55L in that fund. That is all. It is just proof that COMPOUNDING WORKS. Math needs an assumption, so we use that as an indicative number.

It does not mean that you will get 12% or 18% in that fund. You may get 12% or 23% return. It is just an assumption. In real life, you will be watching it on a day-to-day basis. The important thing to learn is that you need to create funds that will remain untouched over really long periods of time. In real life, you can and perhaps will measure the returns regularly, so you do not need to play a guessing game today, at the beginning of your long journey.

When a client asks an adviser, “What return will I get?”, the best thing is to ask the client to read this article. If you are an investor, save this article and read it again and again. Whenever you feel like asking this question, “kitna milega” — India’s favourite question!

None of us know how much return we will get over four weeks, four years, or four decades. We just have no idea.