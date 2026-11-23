India’s insurance industry is at a critical juncture in its regulatory landscape and is set to unwind one of the most far-reaching market liberalisation experiments in its history with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Insurers, banks, brokers, and agent associations had given more than 650 submissions to the regulator following the public consultation on its discussion paper, Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution. The regulator is reviewing these prior to issuing any formal draft regulations.
How liberalisation triggered a cost spiral
IRDAI had abolished product-specific commission limits, replacing them with a principle-based approach that left intermediary boards to set payment ceilings within a broader Expenses of Management (EoM) framework.
The move was intended to promote commercial independence, product innovation, and insurance penetration in under-penetrated segments. Instead, eliminating product-wise caps intensified competition for distribution shelf space among bancassurance partners, corporate agents, and retail brokers.
According to IRDAI’s consultation paper, life insurance commissions paid to corporate agents rose 125%, against a 28% increase in new-business premiums, taking commissions to 27% of first-year premiums.
General insurance brokers’ commissions, excluding rewards, rose 173% to `17,348 crore, while the average commission rate increased from 8.5% to 17%. CareEdge Ratings flagged the pressure on balance sheets, with commission earnings growing two to eight times faster than premiums.
Inside IRDAI’s proposed structural reset
The regulator has proposed a multi-faceted reset of the distribution value chain to align intermediary incentives with long-term policyholder value and curb spiralling acquisition costs.
Channel-differentiated commission caps
Hard ceilings return, with all-inclusive commission caps differentiated by product complexity, premium-paying term, and distribution effort. First-year limits are 20% for corporate distribution entities and 25% for tied individual agents on individual life policies with premium-paying terms of 10 years or more. For individual health policies, the limits are 15% and 20%, respectively. Commissions on new-vehicle motor third-party cover will be reduced to zero.
A 5-year glide path for management expenses
In addition to product caps, IRDAI has proposed a five-year glide path for management expenses, with gradual annual reductions. Life insurers will have to reduce their company-level EoM ratio to 15% of Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) in two years and 12.5% in five years. The gross domestic of general insurers will rise from 30% to 25% in two years and 20% in five years.
Commission clawbacks
Banks and NBFCs will be barred from making insurance compulsory for credit approval or linking branch sales incentives to the volume of insurance sold. All policies will require documented suitability and traceability of the individual seller. Commission clawbacks will be mandatory where mis-selling is identified.
Simplified three-tier intermediary licensing
Under the ‘like-for-like’ norms, intermediaries will be classified into three categories: Insurance Distribution Entities (IDEs), Insurance Distribution Persons (IDPs), and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).
The author is the founder and CEO of Lovak Capital