India’s insurance industry is at a critical juncture in its regulatory landscape and is set to unwind one of the most far-reaching market liberalisation experiments in its history with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Insurers, banks, brokers, and agent associations had given more than 650 submissions to the regulator following the public consultation on its discussion paper, Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution. The regulator is reviewing these prior to issuing any formal draft regulations.

How liberalisation triggered a cost spiral

IRDAI had abolished product-specific commission limits, replacing them with a principle-based approach that left intermediary boards to set payment ceilings within a broader Expenses of Management (EoM) framework.

The move was intended to promote commercial independence, product innovation, and insurance penetration in under-penetrated segments. Instead, eliminating product-wise caps intensified competition for distribution shelf space among bancassurance partners, corporate agents, and retail brokers.

According to IRDAI’s consultation paper, life insurance commissions paid to corporate agents rose 125%, against a 28% increase in new-business premiums, taking commissions to 27% of first-year premiums.

General insurance brokers’ commissions, excluding rewards, rose 173% to `17,348 crore, while the average commission rate increased from 8.5% to 17%. CareEdge Ratings flagged the pressure on balance sheets, with commission earnings growing two to eight times faster than premiums.

Inside IRDAI’s proposed structural reset

The regulator has proposed a multi-faceted reset of the distribution value chain to align intermediary incentives with long-term policyholder value and curb spiralling acquisition costs.