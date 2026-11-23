At a time of geopolitical turmoil, when the investors are often facing severe uncertainties and losing confidence in certain markets, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, suggests that it is important to have an exposure of 10-15% in international portfolios. In an exclusive interview with Pushpita Dey, Gupta talks about changing investors’ sentiments globally, and the edge of having exposure to international markets. Edited excerpts :
DIIs sold Rs 55,000 crore of shares in November amid record FII inflows. Is investor behaviour in India reversing?
Some profit booking by DIIs is natural. Domestic investors have consistently bought equities for many years. During Covid, after a sharp correction and an initial market rally, some investors did redeem. They were either uncomfortable with the risk in their portfolios, looking to rebalance, or simply wanted to recover their investments. That is normal behaviour. I don’t see it as a structural reversal of investor confidence in equities.
Has the West Asia conflict slowed GIFT City mutual fund growth or exposed deeper challenges in attracting global investors? Have you revised your AUM growth targets?
No, we haven’t changed our targets, and I don’t think there has been any slowdown. GIFT City is a very different business. We see it as an investment ahead of the curve, much like the mutual fund business was 10-20 years ago. Our focus is on building the right inbound and outbound products — taking India to the world and bringing the world to India. We also want to offer a strong digital platform and build distributor outreach. We don’t have a six-month or one-year horizon; we want to build this business over 10 years.
Equity-oriented SIF strategies saw wide variations in returns in October. What should investors keep in mind before investing?
You cannot compare all SIF strategies. Even within the same category, strategies can differ widely. For instance, one fund may have 10% net equity exposure, while another has 90%. In a month of sharp market movements, their risk-return profiles will be very different. Investors should focus less on comparisons and instead understand the fund’s strategy, expected returns, and the market conditions in which it is likely to perform well or poorly. The focus should be on the absolute outcome.
How should investors choose an SIF suited to their goals?
I would not encourage investors to compare SIFs with mutual funds or focus only on absolute returns. They should ask three questions: How much return can the strategy deliver? When is it likely to perform worst — in a bullish or bearish market — and how will it behave when the timing is unfavourable? And how long should they remain invested, and when should they evaluate performance? Understanding these three aspects can help investors make better choices.
You’ve long advocated global investing. Should investors increase international exposure amid current geopolitical uncertainty?
I continue to advocate global investing, but not timing international exposure. Whether in gold, small caps, or international markets, investors often get the timing wrong. They should build an asset allocation through SIPs or disciplined investing, maintain 10-15% international exposure across major markets such as the US and China, and stay invested. The principles of domestic and international investing should be the same.
The US and China have a wide range of fund houses, from full-service giants to niche specialists. Why doesn’t India have a similar range?
I think that will happen. The US has a much larger mutual fund industry, with mutual fund AUM exceeding its GDP. Its capital markets can support a wider range of products, and financial education is more developed. But I expect India to grow from 30-40 asset management companies to around 100 over the next decade.