At a time of geopolitical turmoil, when the investors are often facing severe uncertainties and losing confidence in certain markets, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, suggests that it is important to have an exposure of 10-15% in international portfolios. In an exclusive interview with Pushpita Dey, Gupta talks about changing investors’ sentiments globally, and the edge of having exposure to international markets. Edited excerpts :

DIIs sold Rs 55,000 crore of shares in November amid record FII inflows. Is investor behaviour in India reversing?

Some profit booking by DIIs is natural. Domestic investors have consistently bought equities for many years. During Covid, after a sharp correction and an initial market rally, some investors did redeem. They were either uncomfortable with the risk in their portfolios, looking to rebalance, or simply wanted to recover their investments. That is normal behaviour. I don’t see it as a structural reversal of investor confidence in equities.

Has the West Asia conflict slowed GIFT City mutual fund growth or exposed deeper challenges in attracting global investors? Have you revised your AUM growth targets?

No, we haven’t changed our targets, and I don’t think there has been any slowdown. GIFT City is a very different business. We see it as an investment ahead of the curve, much like the mutual fund business was 10-20 years ago. Our focus is on building the right inbound and outbound products — taking India to the world and bringing the world to India. We also want to offer a strong digital platform and build distributor outreach. We don’t have a six-month or one-year horizon; we want to build this business over 10 years.