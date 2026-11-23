Equity markets in India reversed a strong opening on Monday to close sharply lower with Sensex crashing 1484 points or 1.77 percent and Nifty closing below 25,400 mark. The monthly expiry-related positioning and sustained selling in financial heavyweights weighed on market sentiments following the Nifty’s rejection near the 26,000 mark. The Nifty declined 1.75% to 25,349.65, while the Bank Nifty dropped 3.17% to 62,585.35, fully erasing the gains on the previous trading day.

Banking stocks emerged today as the primary drag on the broader market after the Bank Nifty briefly touched a record high near 65,000. Despitethe rally that it witnessd last week, the sector became vulnerable to profit-booking.

"A renewed recovery in financial stocks will depend on the Bank Nifty stabilising above key support levels and a return of institutional buying interest. In the absence of these factors, the sector’s substantial weight in benchmark indices could continue to exert downward pressure on the broader market," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of market analyst firm HST Wealth.

The weakness across Asian markets and softer commodity prices impacted the metal stocks as well on Monday. Information technology stocks, meanwhile, emerged as relative outperformers. The resilience reflected selective investor rotation into beaten-down technology services stocks, even as AI-linked technology and semiconductor shares faced broader selling pressure in global markets.

However, there are indicators which may lead to resielience as India’s latest PMI data provided a mixed but broadly constructive assessment of domestic economic activity, and an accelerated manufacturing growth to a nine-month high. This indicated a continued resilience in industrial activity, though services sector growth remained moderated, accompanied by a decline in employment.

Global trends such as Brent crude trading near $92 per barrel offers some relief from immediate energy-related pressures. But concerns surrounding the energy shock, domestic inflation, corporate profit margins and India’s import bill will remain unresolved, say analyst reports on Monday.

The decline in US ten-year yields, which is hovering around 4.96 percent, reflected a move towards safer assets amid increased global risk aversion rather than a progress in underlying financial conditions. Thus not likely to become supportive of equity markets. This will aid the markets only when global risk appetite gets stabilised and lowers the selling pressure.

"The day's sell-off appears largely driven by profit-taking and position adjustment after a strong monthly rally, with investors reassessing risk amid stretched valuations, renewed concerns over global technology stocks and shifting expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory," said R Ponmudi, CEO of online trading and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.

However, he added, the correction shows a cooling of sentiment rather than a decisive shift in the broader trends, the market's ability to absorb global weakness and defend key support levels will be critical in determining whether the recent rally resumes or gives way to a deeper consolidation.