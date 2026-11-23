U.S. futures (financial derivative contracts traded on U.S. exchanges) are rising as the technology sector looks to rebound following a brutal sell-off of artificial intelligence stocks last week.

Futures for the S&P 500 gained 2.9% on Monday, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.1%. Nasdaq futures climbed 3.6%.

AI-related stocks including Nvidia, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices bore the brunt of the selling on Friday, but all three rose sharply before the market opened Monday. Nvidia's stock surged 8.2% in premarket trading, while shares of Advanced Micro Devices rose 4.3%. Broadcom's stock climbed 5.5%.

Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI tool, coming off a successful IPO Thursday, gained 4.2% before the market open.

Shares of AI companies have been under pressure in recent weeks with some believing that the massive company valuations and heavy spending are unjustified.

CrowdStrike announced that it is buying Zscaler in a $44 billion, all-stock deal in a major consolidation of the cybersecurity sector on Monday. Shares of CrowdStrike declined 7.4% on Monday, while Zscaler's shares jumped 18.6%.

"We view this as the clearest signal yet that cybersecurity is consolidating into a handful of platforms, with the AI era forcing the hand of vendors who had been content to partner," said Dan Ives, a financial analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co.

The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a shortened trading day on Friday.

Yet there will be a number of economic indicators this week that will capture a lot of attention.

The Conference Board on Tuesday releases its consumer confidence index.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department reports on consumer spending and inflation for October. In September, the Federal Reserve's preferred measurement for inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, came in at 3.1%.

The department also issues its second estimate for U.S. economic growth during the third quarter Wednesday. The first estimate found growth of 3.4% from July through September, driven by strong consumer spending and investment in artificial intelligence. That outpaced second-quarter growth of 2.2%.

Oil prices fell on Monday, as a recovery in supply continued to help offset concerns even as the U.S. and Iran have yet to reach a permanent deal over the war. Analysts are expecting oil and fuel prices to fall further as global supply stabilizes, which could help ease some inflationary pressures.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 1.9% to $90.83 per barrel, but that's still well above the roughly $72 a barrel in late February before the start of the war. Benchmark U.S. crude slid 1.7% to $82 per barrel.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 10,411.63. France's CAC 40 rose 0.7% to 7,981.21, while Germany's DAX advanced 0.8% to 25,017.10. Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday while other Asian markets were lower.

The U.S. dollar rose to 159.08 Japanese yen from 158.62 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0963 from $1.10973.