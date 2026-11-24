Adani Airport Holdings, the largest private airports operator, has entered into a definitive agreement with domestic fund 360 One Alternates Asset Management to raise Rs 2,790 crore ($300 mn, taking its total equity raise to Rs 12,500 crore or about $1.35 bn so far.

In a statement, the company said it had the first round of binding agreement for $1 bn in primary equity capital from a consortium of Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and BlackRock-managed funds, at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 bn.

With the latest round, total equity raise now stands at $1.35 bn. Upon completion, the investors will, in aggregate, hold around 7.01% in the company, the statement said, without offering a break up of either investment or the stake holding.

The first round represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in the airports sector, it claimed.

Under the agreement, 360 One Asset will subscribe to new shares in the company on the same terms and valuation as the initial investors, implying a pre-money equity valuation of $18 bn.