NEW DELHI: Retail auto sales during the 42-day festive season of 2026 hit a fresh high of 55.25 lakh units, up 2.21% year-on-year, with all segments except passenger vehicles (PVs) reporting growth. The performance is significant as it came on a high base set by GST 2.0 during the previous festive seaso.

Two-wheeler sales rose 3.67% to 43.13 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales grew 7.13% to 1.56 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales increased 5.32% to 1.94 lakh units, and tractor sales edged up 2.24% to 1.04 lakh units. Construction equipment recorded the highest growth, surging 26.06% to 10,452 units. However, passenger vehicle sales declined 7.16% to 7.49 lakh units.

The 42-day festive period runs from the first day of Navratri to 15 days after Dhanteras, accounting for the time lag in vehicle registrations. This year, it covered Oct 11-Nov 21.

FADA president Sai Giridhar said the 2026 festive season would be remembered as the year Indian auto retail set a record on top of a record. Over two years, sales rose 23.95% against the 2024 festive season, which he described as a clean base. This showed that the demand boost unleashed by the government’s GST 2.0 reforms had not only held but deepened, he added.