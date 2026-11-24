NEW DELHI: Retail auto sales during the 42-day festive season of 2026 hit a fresh high of 55.25 lakh units, up 2.21% year-on-year, with all segments except passenger vehicles (PVs) reporting growth. The performance is significant as it came on a high base set by GST 2.0 during the previous festive seaso.
Two-wheeler sales rose 3.67% to 43.13 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales grew 7.13% to 1.56 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales increased 5.32% to 1.94 lakh units, and tractor sales edged up 2.24% to 1.04 lakh units. Construction equipment recorded the highest growth, surging 26.06% to 10,452 units. However, passenger vehicle sales declined 7.16% to 7.49 lakh units.
The 42-day festive period runs from the first day of Navratri to 15 days after Dhanteras, accounting for the time lag in vehicle registrations. This year, it covered Oct 11-Nov 21.
FADA president Sai Giridhar said the 2026 festive season would be remembered as the year Indian auto retail set a record on top of a record. Over two years, sales rose 23.95% against the 2024 festive season, which he described as a clean base. This showed that the demand boost unleashed by the government’s GST 2.0 reforms had not only held but deepened, he added.
“What makes this season special is how it was won. The festive opened quietly through Navratri, when the shadow of last year’s towering base was at its longest; but as Dhanteras and Deepawali arrived, demand found its stride and built into a powerful crescendo.
The turnaround is written in the numbers —the passenger vehicle segment that was down over 18% at the Navratri stage closed the full festive season with its deficit more than halved, and the overall market swung from negative at Navratri into positive territory,” said Giridhar.
Electric vehicles (EVs) led the demand momentum, with retail sales surging 52.62% to cross five lakh units in a single festive season for the first time. Electric two-wheelers rose 61.10% and electric passenger vehicles 72.91%.
“This season reaffirms a simple truth: the fundamentals of Indian auto retail are strong and broadening. Affordability anchored by GST 2.0, a resilient Bharat-led consumer, an expanding multi-powertrain choice, and the aspiration of a young, confident India are together carrying the sector to new heights,” Giridhar said.
On a fast lane
Record festive retail sales of 55.25 lakh units, up 2.21%
Two-wheeler sales grew 3.67% to 43.13 lakh units
Passenger vehicle sales fell 7.16% to 7.49 lakh units
EV sales surged 52.62% to cross 5 lakh units
Nearly one in 10 festive vehicle sales was electric
India eyes its first-ever 3-crore annual vehicle retail milestone