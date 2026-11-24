KOCHI: S&P Global Ratings expects India’s GDP to grow 7% in both FY27 and FY28, keeping the country among the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region in 2027. However, El Nino conditions, uneven monsoon patterns, and higher input costs are likely to push food prices higher and add to inflationary pressures.

In its Economic Outlook for Asia-Pacific, the rating agency said it expects Vietnam and India to be the region’s fastest-growing economies in 2027. It said high energy prices will remain the biggest macroeconomic headwind and the global AI build-out the largest tailwind, though both forces are expected to ease somewhat next year.

The agency said it expects India’s GDP growth to be 7% in the current as well as next fiscal year. “During the June and September quarters, growth was driven by strong goods exports, public-sector investment, and household consumption, with the latter fuelled by buoyant credit growth,” S&P said.

S&P said while export of goods has benefited from higher commodity prices, it has also been supported by trade diversification and India’s increasing integration into global supply chains, with the strength visible in electronic and engineering goods and chemicals.

Deficient summer rainfall, lower reservoir levels, and persistent El Nino conditions could weigh on current agricultural output. The agency expects inflation to average 5.3% in FY27It expects a 25-bps RBI policy rate hike in December and another in early 2027. Inflation is projected to ease to 4.7% in FY28. India’s retail inflation stood at 6.1% in October, above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%.

(With inputs from agencies)