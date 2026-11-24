New York, United States: Jensen Huang's surprise return to Nvidia on Monday appeared to stabilize the US chip giant, along with the broader stock market and AI ecosystem, but questions linger about the longterm impact of his scandal.

Is Nvidia in the clear?

An internal investigation overseen by independent directors is still underway at Nvidia regarding concerns that Huang might have been the target of an espionage campaign by China.

US government officials, including President Donald Trump, assured Nvidia's board that reinstating the company's cofounder "poses no national security risk."

In parallel, the US Department of Justice is investigating Megaspeed, a company based in Singapore that allegedly bought processors from Nvidia and routed them to Chinese customers, circumventing US export restrictions.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also reportedly launched an investigation into Nvidia's accounting practices and potentially misleading communication to shareholders.

However, the Trump administration has generally avoided going after its allies, so the federal probes might not result in much, Columbia University Professor Eric Talley said.

Will Huang be held accountable?

The embattled chief will nevertheless have to explain himself to lawmakers at a closed-door hearing on December 1 before three House committees.

He will also testify before a Senate committee on December 3 in a hearing that will be livestreamed, while California's attorney general has opened an investigation into the company's chip exports and shareholder disclosures.

There are plenty of regulators who are willing to push back against the Trump administration and ask tough questions, Talley said.

Trump is also known to flip on people whom he no longer considers friends.

"He can become estranged with people, and if that would happen with Jensen Huang, I can imagine a boomerang" on the Trump administration's approach, Talley said.