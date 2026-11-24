NEW DELHI: SpiceJet employees said they are exploring opportunities at other airlines amid uncertainty over their future, as the carrier faces mass cancellations and a shrinking fleet. Speaking to Financial Standard, at least half a dozen current SpiceJet employees, including pilots and cabin crew, complained of delayed salaries and a lack of communication from top management.

“Salaries have been delayed for the past many months, forcing us to explore opportunities outside the airline. If the airline manages to raise funds and clear our dues, it will be a big relief” said a 40-year old pilot at the airline on the condition of anonymity.

Another senior pilot said that their earnings have reduced drastically given they are flying fewer hours. “A large component of our salaries is linked to the number of hours we fly. Mass cancellations, however, have reduced this,” he added.

A New Delhi-stationed female cabin crew member said that salaries have been inconsistent and irregular for the past many months. “Our financial condition has taken a severe hit over the past 3-4 months. We are struggling to pay our rents and clear our EMIs.

We have been applying at other airlines,” she said while requesting not to be named. Other SpiceJet employees also complained about struggling to make ends meet and harsh working conditions.

An email sent to SpiceJet seeking response on delayed employees’ salaries remained unanswered till the time of filing this copy.