MUMBAI: Tata Sons board meeting, scheduled for November 26, has been posponed to November 30, reportedly after promoter group chairman Noel Tata sought more timing saying the mandatory seven-day notice was not served.

Sources told The Financial Standard on Monday that the postponement of the meeting was necessitated after Noel in a letter dated this Sunday to company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay raised concerns about the mandatory seven-day notice period for a board meeting not being followed, as the agenda was put up only four days in advance.

Late last month Noel had sought the minutes and the video recordings of the September 17 board meeting that gave a new five-year term to chairman N Chandrasekaran against a veto vote by Noel, and also deciding to take the company public as mandated by RBI, which again was vetoed by him. Mukhopadhyay had refused to share the minutes and video recordings, as demanded by Noel in the first letter shot of late last month, saying there is no provision to record the meeting.

The agenda for the November 26 meeting, according to sources, included a decision on going ahead of the RBI-mandated listing of Tata Sons, and refusal to discus/accept Noel’s proposal to restructure the holding company to avoid an IPO.