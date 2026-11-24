NEW DELHI: A day after announcing the sale of two of its businesses — tubes and pipes business and Tata Steel Colours Pvt Ltd (TSCL) — to APL Apollo in an all-cash deal worth ₹Rs 28,000 crore, Tata Steel on Monday announced that it would acquire a controlling stake in APL Apollo Tubes.

The two-part deal, involving a promoter stake purchase and an open offer, could cost it up to ₹Rs 32,266 crore. The acquisition, one of the steelmaker’s biggest domestic deals, would make Tata Steel the majority shareholder in the Noida-based APL Apollo Tubes.

Tata Steel’s board met early on Monday and approved a share purchase agreement with S Gupta Holding Pvt Ltd, a member of APL Apollo’s promoter group, to acquire up to Rs 7.39 crore shares at ₹Rs 2,100 apiece. This represents about 26.38% of APL Apollo’s expanded voting share capital and would involve a cash outlay of up to ₹Rs 15,510.61 crore.

The agreement was signed on the same day. The acquisition will take place in three tranches. The first tranche, involving about 9.91% or 2.77 crore shares worth approximately ₹Rs 5,825 crore, was scheduled to be executed through a block deal during Monday’s morning trading session. The shares will be held in an escrow demat account, and Tata Steel will not exercise voting rights on them while they remain in escrow.