NEW DELHI: A day after announcing the sale of two of its businesses — tubes and pipes business and Tata Steel Colours Pvt Ltd (TSCL) — to APL Apollo in an all-cash deal worth ₹Rs 28,000 crore, Tata Steel on Monday announced that it would acquire a controlling stake in APL Apollo Tubes.
The two-part deal, involving a promoter stake purchase and an open offer, could cost it up to ₹Rs 32,266 crore. The acquisition, one of the steelmaker’s biggest domestic deals, would make Tata Steel the majority shareholder in the Noida-based APL Apollo Tubes.
Tata Steel’s board met early on Monday and approved a share purchase agreement with S Gupta Holding Pvt Ltd, a member of APL Apollo’s promoter group, to acquire up to Rs 7.39 crore shares at ₹Rs 2,100 apiece. This represents about 26.38% of APL Apollo’s expanded voting share capital and would involve a cash outlay of up to ₹Rs 15,510.61 crore.
The agreement was signed on the same day. The acquisition will take place in three tranches. The first tranche, involving about 9.91% or 2.77 crore shares worth approximately ₹Rs 5,825 crore, was scheduled to be executed through a block deal during Monday’s morning trading session. The shares will be held in an escrow demat account, and Tata Steel will not exercise voting rights on them while they remain in escrow.
The second tranche, representing 11.90%, will be transferred off-market after the necessary regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other conditions. The price for this tranche may be adjusted for any dividends declared before the transaction closes. The remaining 4.57% is to be transferred by March 31, 2028.
The acquisition triggers a mandatory open offer under SEBI’s takeover regulations. Tata Steel will offer to purchase up to Rs 7.28 crore shares, or 26% of the company’s equity, from public shareholders at ₹2,301.40 apiece. This is about 9.6% higher than the price being paid to the promoter group. If fully subscribed, the open offer would cost ₹Rs 16,755.66 crore and take Tata Steel’s stake in APL Apollo to about 52.38%.
Following completion of the transactions, Tata Steel will become a promoter of APL Apollo. The selling promoter, other promoters and the remaining members of the promoter group plan to move into the public shareholder category, subject to SEBI’s requirements for reclassification.
Sum & Substance of deal
26.38% Tata Steel will buy stake in APL Apollo from S Gupta Holding under SPA signed on Nov 23
Rs 15,511 cr It will pay D2,100 per share in three tranches
Rs 16,756 cr Tata Steel will make an open offer for an additional 26% stake at D2,301.40 per share
52.38%: Tata Steel stake could rise to 52.38% if the open offer is fully subscribed
Rs 16,300 cr APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel Colours in an all-cash deal. The unit reported a net profit of Rs 85 crore in FY26