The United States is planning to raise tariffs on China, India and 14 other economies as early as this week, arguing that they have supported excess industrial production that has hurt American companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is expected to unveil the findings of an investigation his office launched on March 11 into industrial subsidies in the 16 economies under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows the president to impose tariffs after determining that a country has engaged in unfair trade practices.

Greer has said subsidies and other forms of government support have created excess industrial capacity in the targeted economies, allowing their companies to flood global markets with cheaper goods and undermine US producers, the WSJ reported.

The proposed tariffs are expected to cover most products exported from the targeted economies, although some industrial goods, including steel, aluminium and automobiles, could be excluded as they are already subject to tariffs imposed under separate national security provisions, according to the report.

The final tariff rates remain unclear. However, the levies are likely to be imposed on top of tariffs arising from a separate US investigation into forced labour in foreign supply chains, completed in July.

That investigation provided the basis for tariffs of between 10 and 12.5 per cent on dozens of trading partners, including all 16 economies covered by the industrial overcapacity probe.