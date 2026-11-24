The United States is planning to raise tariffs on China, India and 14 other economies as early as this week, arguing that they have supported excess industrial production that has hurt American companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is expected to unveil the findings of an investigation his office launched on March 11 into industrial subsidies in the 16 economies under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows the president to impose tariffs after determining that a country has engaged in unfair trade practices.
Greer has said subsidies and other forms of government support have created excess industrial capacity in the targeted economies, allowing their companies to flood global markets with cheaper goods and undermine US producers, the WSJ reported.
The proposed tariffs are expected to cover most products exported from the targeted economies, although some industrial goods, including steel, aluminium and automobiles, could be excluded as they are already subject to tariffs imposed under separate national security provisions, according to the report.
The final tariff rates remain unclear. However, the levies are likely to be imposed on top of tariffs arising from a separate US investigation into forced labour in foreign supply chains, completed in July.
That investigation provided the basis for tariffs of between 10 and 12.5 per cent on dozens of trading partners, including all 16 economies covered by the industrial overcapacity probe.
Countries that struck trade agreements with the Trump administration, including Japan, the European Union and South Korea, are likely to face overall tariff rates of 15 per cent or lower, while countries such as India and Vietnam could face higher rates, depending on the terms of their agreements with Washington, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the plans.
China is likely to face higher tariffs than many other economies, the report said, citing US officials who have described its subsidies as particularly extensive and disruptive to the global economy.
The administration could also include provisions allowing it to raise tariffs further if industrial overcapacity worsens or countries fail to make policy changes during future negotiations with Washington, according to the report.
USTR declined to comment on the proposed announcement, while the White House did not respond to requests for comment, the WSJ reported.
India and the US are negotiating an interim bilateral trade agreement after the framework they had finalised in February went back to the drawing board, following the United States Supreme Court's decision to strike down tariffs imposed last year under the Emergency Economic Powers Act.
India is seeking lower tariffs on its exports to the US than those faced by competing economies such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia.
(With inputs from PTI)