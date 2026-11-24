NEW YORK: The sugar high that jolted Wall Street a day before has quickly disappeared, and stocks tied to the artificial intelligence industry are leading the US market lower once again on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 slumped 1.1 per cent and is heading toward its eighth loss in the last nine days. The lone exception was Monday's surge, which was the US stock market's best day in more than two years, following the surprise return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO.

Tech stocks led the way lower and dragged the Nasdaq composite down a market-leading 1.6 per cent, as of 9:35 am Eastern time, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 118 points, or 0.2 per cent.

It's a return to form for the market, which has been mostly sinking since setting its all-time high last month. The worry is that prices for AI-related stocks shot too high into a possible bubble and need to deflate. That carries immense consequences for the broader market and workers' 401(k) accounts because AI stocks have grown so big that they've become Wall Street's most influential.

While the return of Huang does bring back a charismatic leader who championed and helped build the entire AI industry, it does not settle the deep concerns dogging it. For one, doubts remain about whether AI can possibly produce enough profit and productivity to make the massive investments underway in data centres worth it.

At the same time, high interest rates in the bond market caused in part by the war with Iran are making it more difficult to borrow money to pay for the industry's growth. Sweeping victories for Democrats earlier this month in the US midterm elections, meanwhile, have raised concerns about more regulation for AI, including possible halts to further construction of data centres.

To be sure, AI stocks and the broader US market have been prone to extreme reversals since the summer, not only week to week but even hour to hour.

For now, at least, the momentum is back downward.

Nvidia fell 5.9 per cent a day after soaring 31.5 per cent to its biggest gain in more than two decades. Other stocks around the AI industry fell by similar amounts.

CoreWeave, which buys Nvidia chips and rents out access to them over the cloud, sank 7.1 per cent. GE Vernova, which is helping to power AI data centres, fell 3.9 per cent.

And Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, tumbled 8.2 per cent to drop below USD 83. That's how much Anthropic first sold its stock for in its initial public offering last week. The stock had briefly jumped as high as USD 115 in its first day of trading amid a frenzy of hype.

The losses for tech stocks overshadowed gains for several companies that reported strong profits for the summer.

Dollar Tree climbed 9.2 per cent after reporting better earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The average shopper spent slightly more in its stores during the three months than a year earlier, and more of them came than last year.

The low-priced retailer is the latest company to join the long list of big US companies delivering bigger profit for the summer than analysts expected. Businesses in the S&P 500 are on pace to report overall growth in earnings per share of more than 25 per cent for a third straight quarter, according to FactSet.

Stock prices tend to follow the path of corporate profits and interest rates over the long term. But emotions of investors can also overwhelm them in the short term, as the last few weeks have demonstrated.

In the bond market, Treasury yields slipped as investors moved into investments seen as safer bets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.90 per cent from 4.92 per cent late Monday.

That was despite a rise in oil prices, which tend to push upward on inflation and on bond yields. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 1.5 per cent to USD 88.00. It's been yo-yoing between USD 72 and USD 114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia. South Korea's Kospi jumped 6.3 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 3.9 per cent for two of the world's bigger moves, as they caught up to Monday's surge from Wall Street.