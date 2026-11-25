NEW YORK: Wall Street lost ground Wednesday under the weight of falling AI stocks over concerns about a bubble in the market's most influential sector.

Those concerns are running up against worries about high inflation dragging down the economy and U.S. markets. The latest update shows that inflation remains stubbornly hot just as President Donald Trump plans to escalate the U.S. trade war with major trading partners.

The S&P 500 index slumped 3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,033 points, or 2.1%, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite dove 4.3%.

The market is heading back to where it was prior to its relief rally on Monday over the surprise return of Nvidia's Jensen Huang. Stocks have been generally falling since setting an all-time high last month as worries grow that AI stock prices have grown unjustifiably high.

Nvidia shed 8.7%, Broadcom dropped 6.3% and Microsoft fell 3.7%.

The technology sector, particularly companies with an AI focus, have big stock values that give them a dominant influence over whether major indexes rise or fall. Nvidia is among the most valuable companies on Wall Street and its surge on Monday led a tech sector rally. It is now the biggest weight pushing the market lower.

Questions about Nvidia's corporate governance, as well as the influence of a U.S. president who owns millions of dollars' worth of shares in the company, have added to concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence sector. Relief over Huang's return as CEO is fading under lingering worries that AI might not produce enough profit to justify the large investments and stock values.

That dynamic is running up against stubbornly high inflation. The latest update on inflation showed that prices rose at a more aggressive 3.8% rate in October, following a 3.6% rate in September. The data is from the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures index.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.83% from 4.91% late Tuesday.

Markets mostly fell throughout Europe and Asia. South Korea's Kospi lost 6.2% as Samsung Electronics fell 9.9% and SK Hynix plummeted 11.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8%. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slumped 14.8%, while semiconductor maker Kioxia plunged 14.2%.