MUMBAI: The Nifty Bank index could extend its gains over the next three to six months, supported by comfortable valuations, renewed foreign investor interest and improving technical strength, even after a sharp correction erased some of its November rally, experts said.
The index is still up 14.44% this month, putting it on course for its third-best November performance since 2000. Bank Nifty rose nearly 19.44% from its November low of 54,582 to hit a record high of 65,193.40 on November 23. It subsequently fell 3.17% to close at 62,585.35.
The November 23 decline came after a four-week rally, with investors booking profits in banking heavyweights that had advanced sharply during the month.
The monthly futures and options expiry, brought forward because of the market holiday on Tuesday, also contributed to volatility as traders squared off and rolled over their positions. Caution ahead of the holiday and weakness in global markets added to the pressure.
Historical data shows that its November return is the third-highest since 2000, after gains of 23.88% in November 2020 and 21.51% in November 2004.
The rally was driven by a recovery after prolonged under performance, attractive valuations and renewed foreign investor interest. Gaurav Arora, head of research at Sahi, said investors were rotating money towards Indian large-cap stocks after markets such as South Korea benefited from the artificial intelligence-led rally.
“Considering the valuations and the price and time correction that we have seen over the last two years, the banking index was a good place for investors to deploy money as it had not seen any significant up tick recently. We have seen money being rotated from markets that had outperformed into markets that had underperformed.”