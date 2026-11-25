MUMBAI: The Nifty Bank index could extend its gains over the next three to six months, supported by comfortable valuations, renewed foreign investor interest and improving technical strength, even after a sharp correction erased some of its November rally, experts said.

The index is still up 14.44% this month, putting it on course for its third-best November performance since 2000. Bank Nifty rose nearly 19.44% from its November low of 54,582 to hit a record high of 65,193.40 on November 23. It subsequently fell 3.17% to close at 62,585.35.

The November 23 decline came after a four-week rally, with investors booking profits in banking heavyweights that had advanced sharply during the month.

The monthly futures and options expiry, brought forward because of the market holiday on Tuesday, also contributed to volatility as traders squared off and rolled over their positions. Caution ahead of the holiday and weakness in global markets added to the pressure.