PUNE: Humble baby diapers have become a battleground for e-commerce players and quick commerce companies. The diaper wars have intensified, and how fast you can deliver diapers when a baby needs them will decide the winner. FirstCry and its parent, Brainbees Solutions, are closely tracking the ‘diapering competitive intensity ’.

FirstCry was among the first companies to tap this market. Diapers were among the many other baby and kids products its parent, Brainbees Solutions, built on. Giving parents quality products they could trust at their doorstep from the day the child is born and thereafter providing products for every growth stage was their forte. They later went offline and added FirstCry stores.

This worked for FirstCry until quick commerce companies got into the fray, offering quicker deliveries of diapers with aggressive discounting, disrupting FirstCry. The pain had started around this time in the third quarter of FY26.

“Expectations for faster delivery have evolved, competition in diapers has intensified, and our India margins have come under pressure. We have responded with focused initiatives, faster execution of new ideas through Rocketbees and FirstCry Qwik,” Supam Maheshwari, managing director and CEO, Brainbees Solutions, said. Parenting involves urgent, non-negotiable needs, from diapers, wipes and infant formula to essential healthcare products and baby gear.