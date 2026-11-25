MUMBAI: Economists expect the economy to print in a 7%-8.1% uptick in Q2, with average printing in at 7.5%, marginally down from 7.8% recorded in Q1 and 8.2% in the 12 trailing months.

Despite external headwinds and poor monsoons hitting rural demand, robust demand along with solid corporate earnings and tax collections have likely kept the economy resilient in the September quarter, they said.

The NSO will officially announce the data next Monday. The Reserve Bank expects the economy to print in 7.2% growth in the second quarter. The finance ministry’s Nowcasting pegs growth to be at 7.35%.

The economy closed FY26 clipping at 7.8% and the RBI expects it to be 7.2% for the full fiscal. While the Wall Street major Citi and domestic brokerage Emkay Global along with IDFC First Bank have the highest reading of 8.1%, India Ratings and HSBC have the lowest at 7%.

SBI chief economic advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh sees the economy printing in at 7.8% in Q2, matching the pace of the previous three months and exceeding RBI projection of 7.2%.