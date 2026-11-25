MUMBAI: Economists expect the economy to print in a 7%-8.1% uptick in Q2, with average printing in at 7.5%, marginally down from 7.8% recorded in Q1 and 8.2% in the 12 trailing months.
Despite external headwinds and poor monsoons hitting rural demand, robust demand along with solid corporate earnings and tax collections have likely kept the economy resilient in the September quarter, they said.
The NSO will officially announce the data next Monday. The Reserve Bank expects the economy to print in 7.2% growth in the second quarter. The finance ministry’s Nowcasting pegs growth to be at 7.35%.
The economy closed FY26 clipping at 7.8% and the RBI expects it to be 7.2% for the full fiscal. While the Wall Street major Citi and domestic brokerage Emkay Global along with IDFC First Bank have the highest reading of 8.1%, India Ratings and HSBC have the lowest at 7%.
SBI chief economic advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh sees the economy printing in at 7.8% in Q2, matching the pace of the previous three months and exceeding RBI projection of 7.2%.
His optimism is based on 54 high-frequency indicators across agriculture, industry and services, with stronger momentum in cement production, commercial vehicle sales, non-oil exports and port cargo towards movements. Mining output, tractor sales and airport passenger traffic, however, weakened.
On the other hand, he expects agri and allied activities to have slowed to 2.8% from 3.6%. He also expects the manufacturing deflator at minus 1.1%, would get real manufacturing growth at 8.7% and nominal growth at 7.6% while services growth is expected to have eased to 9.7% from 10% in Q1.
Icra Ratings chief economist Aditi Nayar says growth is likely to have eased to a five-quarter low of 7.5% in Q2 from 7.8% in Q1. She says the mild slowdown is broad-based, led by agricultural easing to just 0.2% from 3.6% in Q1, industrial growth at 7.2% as against 7.7% and services at 9.1% as against 10%.
Growth may have eased to 7.5%: icra
Icra Ratings chief economist Aditi Nayar says growth is likely to have eased to a five-quarter low of 7.5% in Q2 from 7.8% in Q1. She says the mild slowdown is broad-based, led by agricultural easing to just 0.2% from 3.6% in Q1, industrial growth at 7.2% as against 7.7%.
Citi, emkay & idfc predict highest
The Wall Street major Citi and domestic brokerage Emkay Global along with IDFC First Bank have the highest reading of 8.1%. India Ratings and HSBC have the lowest at 7%.