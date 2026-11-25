NEW DELHI: IKEA India, the domestic arm of Swedish furniture giant IKEA, aims to turn profitable by FY29 as it continues to improve its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin.

The company on Tuesday reported 14% revenue growth in FY26 (September 2025-August 2026), with revenue reaching Rs 2,100 crore. Ebitda improved 10% y-o-y, excluding one-time costs. IKEA India follows a September-August financial year and did not disclose its loss for FY26.

Murali Iyer, the company’s chief financial officer, said its Ebitda margin improved from minus 33% in FY25 to around minus 29% in FY26. The revised target comes months after the company’s CEO, Patrik Antoni, said it was aiming to achieve profitability by FY28. IKEA India had reported a widening of its total loss to `1,325.2 crore in FY25 (April 2024-March 2025).

“We were initially talking about FY30. We have now actually moved it to FY29. So, it has gone the other way. But then the CEO is taking a candid shot at the rest of the organisation and me, and saying, ‘Hey, let’s do it by FY28 because I’ve committed to it.’ We firmly believe that we will be there in FY29,” Iyer said.

He said geopolitical developments and currency fluctuations were having a negative impact on the business.