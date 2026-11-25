BENGALURU: Spending on information technology in India is forecast to rise 10.6% to Rs 16.9 lakh crore in 2027, with cloud computing and data centres growing the fastest as companies build capacity for artificial intelligence (AI), according to research firm Gartner.

The forecast comes weeks after investors sold technology stocks around the world over doubts that the money being spent on AI computing would pay off.

Gartner expects spending to keep rising. It forecasts worldwide AI spending at $4 tn in 2027, up 47.5% from 2026. Of this, $2.4 tn, or 59%, will go to AI infrastructure, the servers, chips and data centres on which AI runs.

“Faster than anticipated expansion of user requirements into scaling up inference workloads, coupled with increasingly compute-intensive training workloads, continues to increase spending on AI infrastructure globally,” said John-David Lovelock, VP Analyst at Gartner.

In India, the biggest jump will be in infrastructure as a service, where companies rent computing power over the internet instead of buying their own machines. Spending on it is forecast to grow 40.3% to about `81,575 crore. Spending on data centre systems is expected to rise 28.4% to `1.21 lakh crore, after a 47.4% rise in 2026.

“Supported by attractive government policies and incentives for cloud and AI, data center providers and global hyperscalers have committed significant investments in data center infrastructure, creating strong demand for data center systems,” said Naresh Singh, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner.