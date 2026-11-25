Indian equity markets closed Wednesday's trade sharply higher, with the Sensex rallying 1,502.29 points and the Nifty rising to 25,819.25, defying a weak trend in Asian markets, on strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip bank stocks.

Rebounding sharply from Monday's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1.82 per cent, to settle at 83,938.28. During the day, it zoomed 2,062.22 points or 2.50 per cent, to 84,498.21. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 469.60 points, or 1.85 per cent, to end at 25,819.25. Intraday, it rallied 602 points or 2.37 per cent, to 25,951.65.

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever soared 5.94 per cent followed by Trent 3.59 per cent, ICICI Bank 3.44 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 3.24 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.18 per cent and Bajaj Finance 3.04 per cent. While Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Titan ended lower.

"Markets staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday, recovering strongly from Monday's sell-off and gaining nearly 2 per cent. Following a gap-up opening, the benchmark indices extended their gains during the first half of the session. However, profit-booking near Monday's high trimmed some of the upside," said Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking.

The rebound was supported by sustained foreign investor buying, easing crude oil prices and a strengthening rupee, he added.

The rupee jumped 69 paise to settle at 92.16 (provisional) on Wednesday, the highest level so far this year.

The BSE SmallCap Select index declined 0.43 per cent and MidCap Select index was down 0.11 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, FMCG surged 3.14 per cent, Top 10 Banks 2.28 per cent, Private Banks index 2.22 per cent, Financial Services 1.79 per cent, Bankex 1.74 per cent, Healthcare 1.46 per cent and Insurance 1.17 per cent.

Commodities, Industrials, Telecommunication, Utilities and Housing Finance ended lower. Thanks to the rally in the markets, investors' wealth went up by Rs 3.49 lakh crore to Rs 5,12,48,042.08 crore (USD 5.54 trillion) on Wednesday.