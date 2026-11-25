MUMBAI: The rupee recouped all its losses registered in FY27 so far, climbing to an eight-month high level of 92.29 against the US dollar in intraday trade on Wednesday, boosted by huge foreign fund inflows and weak crude oil prices.

According to analysts, foreign investors preferred Indian equities over other assets even as the dollar strengthened and US bond yields eased. Also, crude oil prices sliding below USD 90 a barrel added strength to the local currency, they said.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.65 and reached its eight-month high level of 92.29 against the greenback, up 56 paise from its previous close. The rupee's peak of the session is compared to the closing level of 92.28 against the greenback recorded on March 16 this year.

On Monday, the rupee declined from its seven-month high level to close with a loss of 23 paise at 92.85 against the US dollar.

The Indian currency market was closed on Tuesday on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The local unit logged a sharp gain of over 1.6 per cent in five back-to-back sessions since the closing level of 94.19 against the greenback recorded on November 13. In the past seven weeks, the Indian currency has recovered nearly 5 per cent compared to its lowest-ever level of 96.88 versus the US dollar seen on October 8.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.96, higher by 0.20 per cent, after US Treasury yields slipped as investors moved to safer investments.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.58 per cent lower at USD 89.96 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the Sensex was trading 1,215.02 points or 1.47 per cent higher at 83,651.01 in afternoon trade, while the Nifty was up 368.15 points or 1.45 per cent at 25,717.60. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,062.22 points to hit the day's high of 84,498.21. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 602 points to 25,951.65.

Although the benchmark indices ended nearly 2 per cent lower in the preceding session, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,672.99 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.