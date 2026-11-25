MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty were trading sharply higher on Wednesday, defying weak global trends, on strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,062.22 points to hit the day's high of 84,498.21. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 602 points to 25,951.65.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv traded 5.71 per cent higher, followed by Bajaj Finance 4.38 per cent, Trent 4.38 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 3.83 per cent, Hindustan Unilever 3.86 per cent, ICICI Bank 3.76 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.66 per cent and Eternal 3.50 per cent.

Titan and Tata Steel were trading lower.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.43 per cent lower at USD 90.10 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,672.99 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 6.16 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.78 per cent, Shanghai's SSE Composite index declined 1.87 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.85 per cent.

The US equity markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 1.48 per cent and S&P 500 declining 0.50 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.85 per cent.

"From the fundamentals perspective, the Indian market looks resilient. The total reversal of the FII stance towards India is reflected in the FII investment into India, so far this month at a record USD 13.2 billion," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

There is heightened volatility in global equity markets caused mainly by the swings in AI trade, he said.

"When the Nasdaq goes down, other AI markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, too, go down; when Nasdaq bounces back, these AI trade-dominated markets, too, bounce back," Vijayakumar added.

On Monday, the Sensex tanked 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 per cent, to settle at 82,435.99. The Nifty tumbled 450.95 points, or 1.75 per cent, to end at 25,349.65.