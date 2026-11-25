NEW DELHI: Following a robust festive season, carmakers are rushing to implement fresh hikes as high input costs continue to weigh on their profit margin. Two leading carmakers - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) – have decided to increase prices from December 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The announcement comes days after the country’s largest carmaker – Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) - raised prices of select models by an estimated 0.31% on a volume-weighted average basis, effective November 22, 2026. Other carmakers are also expected to implement fresh hikes in the coming days.

TMPV’s revision will result in an average price increase of 0.5% and will span across its internal combustion engine and electric vehicles (EVs) portfolio. “This revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs which continue to remain elevated. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this increase,” said TMPV.

Hyundai has decided to increase prices across select models and trims of its vehicle lineup by up to Rs 8,000, effective December 1, 2026. The price revision will vary depending on the model and trim. “The decision has been necessitated primarily on account of the steep increase in input costs,” said HMIL in a regulatory filing.