NEW DELHI: Following a robust festive season, carmakers are rushing to implement fresh hikes as high input costs continue to weigh on their profit margin. Two leading carmakers - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) – have decided to increase prices from December 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.
The announcement comes days after the country’s largest carmaker – Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) - raised prices of select models by an estimated 0.31% on a volume-weighted average basis, effective November 22, 2026. Other carmakers are also expected to implement fresh hikes in the coming days.
TMPV’s revision will result in an average price increase of 0.5% and will span across its internal combustion engine and electric vehicles (EVs) portfolio. “This revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs which continue to remain elevated. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this increase,” said TMPV.
Hyundai has decided to increase prices across select models and trims of its vehicle lineup by up to Rs 8,000, effective December 1, 2026. The price revision will vary depending on the model and trim. “The decision has been necessitated primarily on account of the steep increase in input costs,” said HMIL in a regulatory filing.
This is the fourth time in the current financial year when TMPV, Hyundai and MSIL have announced price hikes. Company executives have regularly cited that they will have to take a few more price hikes to offset the impact of higher input costs, which had a severe impact on their margins and bottom line in the recently concluded quarter.
MSIL’s PAT fell 26.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,466 crore despite the carmaker’s total revenue rising sharply to Rs 53,355 crore in Q2FY27 as against Rs 42,344 crore in the same period of last fiscal. MSIL’s operating Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin declined to 9.4% in Q2FY27 from 12.7% in Q2FY26.
Similarly, HMIL reported a Q2FY27 net profit of Rs 1,196 crore, down 23.9% year-on-year from Rs 1,572 crore in Q2 FY26. Ebitda margin for TMPV in Q2FY27 was 4% while profit before tax for Q2FY27 was at breakeven, as compared to a profit of Rs 200 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. According to industry executives, prices of essential commodities such have surged sharply since early March when the West Asia war broke out.